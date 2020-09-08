You Can Now Get State Fair of Texas Food Mailed To Your Door

Oh boy, the diet is not going to like this.

We've been talking a lot about the food at the State Fair of Texas the past couple weeks. You can drive down to Dallas for a drive-thru event to pick up your favorite food. Also, Fletcher's Corn Dogs are now being served at Golden Chick. However, let's say your lazy and I mean real lazy. As in you want the food, but don't want to leave your house.

That is where State Fair To Go comes in to the rescue. It was started by Josh Zamansky. Who doesn't live in Texas and has never been to the State Fair. He knows one of the biggest State Fairs in the country has a lot of fans. So he started this business where he partnered with six vendors from the State Fair. He says he hopes to sell 25,000 of these boxes and help out the vendors who are really going to be hurting this year.

The State Fair To Go boxes include:

A 1-pound bag of Fernie’s Funnel Cake Mix, with instructions on how to fry funnel cakes at home

18 Oreos, with instructions on how to deep-fry them in waffle batter, from Parish

1 pound of fried okra and ingredients to make cream gravy, from Probst

1.5 pounds of frozen, seasoned curly fries from Nevins Concessions, which can be fried or baked

5 corn dogs from The Dock, a State Fair of Texas stand operated by Erpillo’s family

A 2-pound smoked turkey leg from Farm Pac Kitchens in Yoakum, Texas

He says the box comes shipped to your door with directions that are no longer than three steps. Shipping starts in October and the box costs 59.95 and includes all the food listed above. I'll be honest, that's not a bad price for all that food. If you want to pick one up, click the link. We're sure you know someone that would love this.