You’ll Soon be Able to Renew Your Texas Driver’s License on Saturdays

If you’re unable to renew your Texas driver’s license online and can't make it to a DPS office during the week, you’re in luck.

Starting October 3, you’ll be able to set an appointment with your local DPS office on Saturdays through December 19. The only exception is November 28, which is the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

DPS offices will be open from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm. Time slots tend to fill up quickly, so be sure to schedule your appointment as soon as possible at this location. Walk-in appointments will also be allowed on a limited basis.

Customers are the only people who will be allowed in the building except for those with ADA accommodations, customers with small children, elderly persons and those who are addressing business needs such as a residency or address change, etc.

All customers will be required to wear face coverings while in the building and maintain 6 feet of social distancing. Customers will be pre-screened with temperature checks and will be asked if they have had COVID-19 symptoms or been in contact with someone who has in the last 14 days.

Cards are the preferred payment method, but money orders, cashier’s checks and personal checks will be accepted. Cash will not be accepted.

It’s important to remember that if your license expired after March 31, 2020, it is still valid and will remain valid for 60 days after DPS resumes normal operations as per Governor Abbott’s State of Disaster declaration earlier this year.