Airbags Being Recalled for Possibly Exploding in Texas Heat

Your airbag going off could save your life. However, if you're not an accident, you never want to see that thing go off.

A recall is currently underway for Takata airbags. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration , there are 1.7 million vehicles on the road in Texas with dangerous airbags included in the Takata recall. The airbags can possibly become under pressure from the Texas heat and then explode.

It appears that different models of Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram can use the Takata airbags. If you want to see if your vehicle has Takata airbags in it, you need your vehicle's VIN number. You can find that inside your driver’s side door, driver’s side interior dash or on your vehicle registration.

Take that seventeen-digit number and enter it at the check to protect website . It will let you know about any recalls on your vehicle right now, including the Takata airbag recall. If you're on the recall list, you need to call your local Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, or Ram dealership and book an appointment to fix it. That repair will be free of charge, so PLEASE check to see if your vehicle needs that recall.