Atrocious National Anthem Performance at County Fair Defies All Logic

Oh, say can you believe it?

A Utah woman has apologized for her version of the national anthem that she sang at the Summit County Fair's demolition derby last weekend.

Jennie Gautney's sometimes incoherent, off-key take on "The Star-Spangled Banner" left many scratching their heads, wondering if she was drunk. She took to Facebook to apologize for her performance, even admitting it was "absolutely horrific, terrifying, disgusting & disgraceful:

Gautney says she was not drunk during her performance. The county followed suit in issuing a statement about the incident.

The performance calls to mind Roseanne Barr's infamous version of the anthem, which she sang in 1990 before a San Diego Padres game. She endured plenty of backlash for that, but one can only wonder how much vitriol she would have been subjected to had the Internet existed then.

