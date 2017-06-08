Authorities Searching for Missing Texoma Teen

UPDATE: It is now being reported that the body of Brice Coates has been found in an abandoned shed in Petrolia.

Original Story:

An 18-year-old Texoma man has gone missing out of Petrolia and his family and authorities need your help finding him.

Brice Shane Coates (also goes by Lamar) was last seen in Petrolia around 9 am Tuesday (6/6) morning after heading to a friend's house on Reed Street with his girlfriend. Coates and his girlfriend had an argument during which he smashed her cell phone and started walking toward Magnolia and Hampton, according to reports.

Coates is six feet tall with shoulder length curly brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue and white striped shorts and and blue Nike shoes.

According to Coates' mother, he has severe PTSD and suffers from depression and has suicidal tendencies. She says he did have a cell phone with him, but they have not been able to reach him on it or track its location.

If you have any information on his whereabouts please notify the Wichita Falls Police Department at 761-7792 or the Clay County Sheriff's Office at 940-538-5611. A cash reward is being offered by Coates' family.