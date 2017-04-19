UPDATED 4:07pm, April 19, 2017





ORIGINAL STORY Bill O’Reilly has officially left the Fox News Channel after a serious of damaging sexual harassment allegations.

New York Times article had caused advertisers to pull their spots from his show after the article outlined alleged settlements between the 67 year-old O’Reilly and five women who accused him of harassment and sexual misconduct. O’Reilly responded with a





"Just like other prominent and controversial people, I'm vulnerable to lawsuits from individuals who want me to pay them to avoid negative publicity. In my more than 20 years at Fox News Channel, no one has ever filed a complaint about me with the Human Resources Department, even on the anonymous hotline. But most importantly, I'm a father who cares deeply for my children and who would do anything to avoid hurting them in any way. And so I have put to rest any controversies to spare my children. The worst part of my job is being a target for those who would harm me and my employer, the Fox News Channel. Those of us in the arena are constantly at risk, as are our families and children. My primary efforts will continue to be to put forth an honest TV program and to protect those close to me."