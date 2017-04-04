Burkburnett Man Threatens to Behead His Mother after Refusing to Take Him on a Beer Run

Look – I love beer as much as the next guy, but when your mom refuses to take you to get more you either a) walk to the store or b) find someone else to take you. Kicking her door in and threatening to cut her head off is not a viable option.

But, 51-year-old Roger Allen Hardy did just that Sunday night.

Just after 9pm, Burkburnett police were called to his mother’s residence in the 300 block of Buckner where they found Hardy with a knife, which he pointed at them.

According to Texoma’s Homepage , not only was he drunk at the time, his mother told police he was off his meds and she feared for her life.

Hardy was arrested for Terroristic Threats and Public Intoxication.

This isn’t his first rodeo either. Authorities claim that back on December 22, 2015 Hardy called the Burkburnett Police Department and threatened to blow it up. After that, he upped the ante by threatening to kill both the former and current sheriff.

But wait - there's more! Hardy was already on federal probation after reports that he had sent anthrax hoax letters to the Oklahoman and the New York School of Interior Design while locked up in an Oklahoma Jail. Apparently, he had even tried to send one to the White House.

Sheesh.