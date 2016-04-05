Get Your Mardi Gras Beads Ready For Cajun Fest 2016 In Downtown Wichita Falls

Downtown Wichita Falls Development and the Elks Lodge #1105 are putting a North Texas twist on the 9th annual Cajun Fest. The event is Saturday, May 14 in historic downtown Wichita Falls. Gates open at noon and the event will last until we shut it down!

This year, DWFD is bringing in 4 bands, including Tejas Brothers, T’Monde, Pine Leaf Boys and the Dr. Zog Band.

ABOUT THE BANDS:

Tejas Brothers are best described as Tex-Mex Honky Tonk. The combination of accordion and steel guitar often lends a Cajun vibe to this delightfully hard-to-categorize band. A typical trip through a Tejas Brothers medley might start out as a jumpin' tejano polka, hop into steam-engine country train song, and then drop you off into a twisting blues rocker!

Steeped in traditionalism, T'Monde plays old fashioned Cajun music ranging from the early 1900's to present day. Bringing together influences ranging from early Country music to ancient French and Creole ballads to present day Cajun music, T'Monde plays music that is made for the ears as well as the feet.

Louisiana's finest, four-time Grammy-Nominated, world-renown Pine Leaf Boys have made a name for presenting their own inimitable brand of Cajun music with youthful exuberance. The Pine Leaf Boys play the old fashion dance hall standards while making a priority to bring many of the more obscure songs of past masters into their repertoire and play them with gusto.

Listening to the music of the Dr. Zog Band is like traveling to Cajun country. This upbeat, positive music with a driving beat takes your taste buds and heart to Louisiana and Southeast, Texas where gumbo, crawfish, and beer abound.

Returning this year is Gator Country, best known for their CMT show Gator 911. They have also been featured on Animal Planet’s River Monsters and A&E’s Billy the Exterminator. They are bringing a hands-on Gator Show that will educate about alligators, lizards, turtles, tortoises and more.

What’s a Cajun festival without amazing Cajun cuisine? Some of the featured dishes will include alligator on a stick, Cajun fried catfish, crawfish etouffee, jambalaya, boudin, pork cracklins, gumbo, King Cake, boiled crawfish and more! Food will be served until it all runs out, so come hungry and come early! Food costs range from $2 - $5 a serving. All proceeds from Cajun food sales will benefit Elks Lodge #1105 charities.

Buy your tickets in advance for a discount! Ticket Outlets: All United Supermarkets, United Market Street, SAFB ITT Ticket Office, Iron Horse Pub, the Elks Lodge and DWFD Office. Admission ticket prices are $5.00 for advance tickets, $10.00 at the gate, 12 and under FREE (must be accompanied by an adult).

Tickets go on sale April 20th