Yes, it’s illegal to look at your phone while driving in most places and yes, a whole lot of people break that law from time-to-time – even cops.

In Peculiar, Missouri, a guy wearing a helmet-mounted camera pulled up to a stop sign on his bicycle. Everything appears to be just fine as he waits at the intersection for a chance to continue his ride. While he’s sitting there, a police officer turns right into him, sending him flying.

He was left before sore and shaken up, but it appears he’s going to be ok. To his credit, the officer admitted his mistake and called in the state police to investigate the incident.