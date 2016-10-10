The Home Used on the TV Show ‘Dallas’ is For Sale [PHOTOS]

Wanna own the home that J.R. Ewing lived in?

No, Southfork Ranch is not for sale. The home that was the used as the set for the TV show is what's for sale - and it's incredible.

You can now live like J.R. Ewing without having to be an oil tycoon or rich movie star - but it wouldn't hurt to be either.

The estate is just over 10,000 square feet and resides on 4.3 acres. It's got five bedrooms and seven bathrooms along with formal living and dining, chef's kitchen with dining area, an elevator, rooms for entertaining and so much more.

This really is an elegant mansion from top to bottom.

Oh, and if you're concerned about the neighbors - don't be. Your neighbors include President George W. Bush, Mark Cuban, and T. Boone Pickens.