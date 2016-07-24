Debbie Wasserman Schultz Steps Down as Head of Democratic National Committee

In the wake of embarrassing e-mail leaks the chairman of the Democratic National Committee will resign. Sunday afternoon, Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz (pictured) said she will resign her DNC chairmanship by the end of the Democratic National Convention, which wraps up on July 28 in Philadelphia. Wasserman Schultz became the head of the DNC in the summer of 2011.

Democrat Presidential nominee, Hillary Clinton released a statement praising Schultz's contributions to the party, "I am grateful to Debbie for getting the Democratic Party to this year's historic convention in Philadelphia, and I know that this week's events will be a success thanks to her hard work and leadership. There's simply no one better at taking the fight to the Republicans than Debbie."

ABC News reports that Wasserman Schultz has agreed to serve as honorary chair of the Clinton campaign's, "50-state program to gain ground and elect Democrats in every part of the country, and will continue to serve as a surrogate for my campaign nationally, in Florida, and in other key states."

President Obama also released a statement concerning Schultz's departure, "For the last eight years, Chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz has had my back. This afternoon, I called her to let her know that I am grateful. Her leadership of the DNC has meant that we had someone who brought Democrats together not just for my re-election campaign, but for accomplishing the shared goals we have had for our country."

The runner-up in the Democrat Presidential Primary, Sen. Bernie Sanders, also released a statement, “Debbie Wasserman Schultz has made the right decision for the future of the Democratic Party. While she deserves thanks for her years of service, the party now needs new leadership that will open the doors of the party and welcome in working people and young people. The party leadership must also always remain impartial in the presidential nominating process, something which did not occur in the 2016 race."

The Democratic National Convention will be held July 25-28 in Philadelphia. Hillary Clinton is scheduled to formally accept her party's presidential nomination with a primetime speech on July 28.