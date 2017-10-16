Remember that someone well-known in Wichita Falls was featured in the major film 'Borat!" and NIN had the exclusive interview?

Its been over 7 years since the interview, so long so that a few people at the station even forgot we had it. But back in 2010, I had the chance to interview a local celebrity about being on-screen with Sacha Baron Cohen in 'Borat! Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan'. Remember who that was?

Yep! KAUZ's Ken Johnson was the weatherman that Borat messed with during a rather memorable scene in 'Borat!'. I had a chance to talk to Ken about the experience, and thankfully the station manager for Ken's old station refused to allow anyone to publicly talk about it (or even attend the premier they were invited to), so this interview ended up being an exclusive for NIN.