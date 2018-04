It’s been a few years, but Dunkin’ Donuts is making a return to Wichita Falls.

The company left the city in the mid-1990’s, but rumors surfaced last year of as many as four new locations coming to the city.

KFDX reports the new location will be built at 4519 Kemp Blvd, near Kocks Liquor Store and is expected to open later in the year.

More locations may follow if this store does well financially.