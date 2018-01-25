Rollover Accident in Stolen SUV Kills Driver, Sends Teen to Hospital in Wichita Falls

One young man is dead and another in the hospital after a single-vehicle accident in a stolen SUV early Thursday morning in Wichita Falls.

Police say the accident happened just after 2:00 a.m. when a WFPD officer saw an SUV leaving a house on Lakeshore Dr. with no lights on. Upon spotting the police, the driver of the SUV turned on his lights and sped off. The accident happened in the 4600 block of Barnett Rd when the driver of the SUV lost control after hitting a dip crossing the intersection of Southwest Parkway at a high rate of speed causing the vehicle to roll over several times.

The driver, 25-year-old Jonathan Thomas Hutchinson, and the passenger, an unidentified 17-year-old male, were both ejected from the SUV. They were taken to the hospital where Hutchinson died later Thursday morning. The passenger is still in the hospital with unknown injuries.

Police say the SUV was reported stolen out of Burkburnett. No charges have been filed yet, but the passenger could be facing evading and stolen vehicle charges.