According to police, it all started just before 10am when a red SUV failed to stop when being pulled over. After a short high-speed chase (which really gets going at about the 1:30 mark in the video above), troopers with the Arizona Department of Public Safety took the driver into custody after he crashed head-on into a black SUV. The SUV he was driving rolled several times, but he was able to get out and attempt to escape, but was apprehended after trying to convince troopers someone else was driving.