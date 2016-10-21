Barely six month after opening their doors, has Select ER on Kemp Blvd. closed their doors.

News Talk 1290 reported to you back in April on the opening of two such free standing ER centers in Wichita Falls, Select being one of them. It’s been the latest craze in medical care nationwide, but it would appear business wasn’t strong enough, at least for this location.

The Times Record News is reporting that they received word of a the potential closing last week and reached out to one of the managing partners in the business, but have yet to receive an official statement. The free standing ER concept is not new. It actually began back in the 1970’s, but has seen explosive growth in Texas over the past couple of years, particularly in the Dallas/Ft. Worth area.