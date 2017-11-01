Freestanding Emergency Clinic Shuts Down Wichita Falls Operation

Yet another freestanding emergency room clinic has shut down in Wichita Falls and others across the stated have reportedly begun to fold.

After little more than 18 months in business, Neighbors ER at Kell East and McNeil has closed its doors. According to KAUZ, oversaturation in several markets across Texas is forcing other clinics of the same company to close up shop.

Last summer, Select ER on Kemp Blvd closed after just six months in business. KFDX reports that seven Neighbors ER clinics have closed across the state. Market compression and insurance regulation issues are a couple of the reasons cited.