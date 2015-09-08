Gorilla Watching Gorillas on Smartphone Is Totally Entranced

We go to the zoo to look at the animals. It turns out they're just as interested as we are.

Check out this viral video, in which a gorilla at the Louisville Zoo is captivated when a visitor shows him pictures of other gorillas on his phone.

We already knew gorillas have great personalities and can be amused by seeing themselves, so it's no big surprise that this one, named Jelani, would be so taken in by what he sees on the phone.