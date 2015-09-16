Hiker Finds Lost GoPro With Stunning Views From Space

This GoPro has gone on the journey of a lifetime.

Back in June 2013, student Bryan Chan and some friends strapped the camera to a weather balloon that was outfitted with a camcorder and a phone and sent it up in the air in the hopes of getting some shots of the Grand Canyon .

Things didn't quite go as planned, though. The group lost track of the camera. End of the dream? Nope, not even close.

Fast forward two years to 2015 when a hiker found the GoPro in a desert. The hiker, who works for AT&T, brought the phone into a company store, where employees identified the SIM card and sent the footage back to Chan.

The footage that was found is beyond remarkable. Watch for yourself and be prepared to be blown away.