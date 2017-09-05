Lake Wichita Labor Day Party in the Park a Big Success [PHOTOS]

After receiving the go-ahead from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to begin the revitalization work on Lake Wichita, the The Lake Wichita Chapter of Friends of Reservoirs decided a celebration was in order.

Monday turned out to be a beautiful day for the Lake Wichita Labor Day party in the park and the turnout was great. Lawn chairs and blankets covered the area of the park near the lake and playground as Texas Flood, a Stevie Ray Vaughn tribute band, delivered a great set for the crowd while the kids climbed up and down Murphy's Mound all evening. SUP WF was also there offering free 30-minute stand-up paddle board and kayak sessions on the lake.

Free parking, free entry, great music, great food and, of course, a beer tent was a recipe for a successful event for the estimated 750 people in attendance. It was really great to see Lake Wichita Park packed with so many people having a good time. According to event organizers, this event was the first of many more great things planned for Lake Wichita.

As for the continuing restoration efforts, Lake Wichita Revitalization chair Steve Garner says they have already started the design phase for three venues -- the 200-foot-long boardwalk at the old Pavilion site, the new 4 lane Boat Ramp and sea wall at the current boat ramp across from the state hospital, and the "All Veterans Memorial Plaza," which will be directly adjacent to the 4-lane boat ramp.

For more information about the Lake Wichita revitalization efforts and to learn how you can get involved, visit supportlakewichita.com