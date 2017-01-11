MSU to Host Polar Plunge to Support Local Special Olympics Athletes

Later this month, North Texans will take a frosty plunge for a good cause.

Special Olympics Texas (SOTX) is set to host its annual Polar Plunge on Saturday, January 28 at Midwestern State University’s Wellness Center Pool located at 3410 Taft Blvd. The event is open to the public and will begin at 10am.

Registration is $60 for adults and $30 for those under the age of 19. Participants have the option of creating a team or raising funds on their own.

The event is put on by the Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) with proceeds going toward providing top-notch sports training for more than 460 children and adults with intellectual disabilities in North Texas.

Participants who raise additional funds will qualify for various incentive prizes including a stainless steel water bottle, a fleece blanket and a six-pack cooler depending on which donation level they meet. In addition to the incentive prizes, awards will be given for the Top Fundraising Plunger, Top Fundraising Team and Best Costume.

Lifeguards and medical personnel will be on hand to ensure all participants enjoy a safe and fun experience.