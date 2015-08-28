A New Boston, Texas woman was sentenced to 22 years in prison on Thursday, August 27 for videotaping herself while she molested a 3-year-old boy.

Haidy Noel Branson (24) confessed to first videoing herself perform sex acts on the child with a Samsung Galaxy cell phone, then sending it out to multiple other people.

Branson pleaded guilty to one count of production of material involving the sexual exploitation of a child at a hearing back on June 4.

As part of the sentence, Branson must register herself as a sex offender and provide a sample of her DNA following the completion of her prison term.

{Via Everything Lubbock }