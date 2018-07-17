New Restaurant Opens in Downtown Wichita Falls

Wichita Falls has plenty of good restaurant chain choices, with more on the way, but the home-grown variety is hard to beat.

Downtown Wichita Falls is getting yet another ‘mom & pop’ style eatery. Juan and Juanita’s Mexican Grill recently opened up at 612 7th Street. The menu currently features tacos and burritos, with a variety of meats, fillings, and toppings.

Downtown Wichita Falls holds great promise for more business growth and new restaurants, bars and entertainment always help draw a crowd.