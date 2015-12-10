Watch an Orangutan Go Bananas After Seeing Magic Trick

You know who loves magic? Orangutans!

Yes, it's true. Just look at one of our simian friends here, who is simply awed by a ball in a cup trick here.

When he discovers the ball is missing, he tips over in pure orangutan joy, the pure orangutan innocence putting a smile on your face.

You've not laughed like this in a long time. We'd be willing to go so far as to say you haven't laughed like this since the first time you saw Carrot Top do his "redneck books on tape bit." Because, be honest, you know you had a good chuckle at that one, right?

Maybe someone should show it to the orangutan.