Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame Announces Induction Weekend Schedule for 2018

It's my favorite weekend of the year in Wichita Falls and it is just around the corner.

Wichita Falls is home to The Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame, which is the only brick and mortar hall of fame for wrestling in the world. If you have not been to this place yet, you're truly missing out. If you're still a wrestling fan or ever were one, you will love this place. I grew up in the Attitude Era of wrestling and they definitely brought back some fond memories of my childhood.

The biggest event every year for the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame is their Induction Weekend. This is where they honor that year's class that will be enshrined forever in the Hall of Fame. We learned who would be going in this year back in December. A lot of legends will be honored that weekend and you can be a part of it.

It starts out May 17, where local Wichita Falls restaurants will be hosting Wrestling fans for events and entertainment. You can keep an eye on the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame's Facebook page for where to go next week.

Then on Friday, May 18, it is Wrestling Under the Stars III. Come on, what would induction weekend be without some actual wrestling going on? It will be happening right behind the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame in the Big Blue garage. A lot of great Indy wrestlers from around the country will be coming to Wichita Falls for this great event. Food will be available from Stone Oven, Odd Duck Coffee, and Red River Hot Dogs.

Saturday, May 19 is the big day, maybe my favorite day. From 10 am to 3 pm, they will have the Induction Tradeshow and Meet and Greet. The tradeshow is totally free to attend, but many great vendors will be there. I got really cool artwork from Franklin O'Neal last year. Also, they tell me booth space is still available. So if you would like to set up a table, contact the PWHF.

The Meet and Greet does cost some money, but a lot of wrestling legends will be coming to Wichita Falls. This is NOT a final list because more people are confirming each and every day. Pampero Firpo, Toni Rose, Susan Green, Beverly Shade, Sakurada, Alex Porteau, Gorgeous Gary Young, Tiger Conway Jr, Bob Roop, Iceman King Parsons, Killer Tim Brooks, Hollywood Stud Rugged Rod Price, The Referee Randy Eller, Lord Zoltan, Hollywood John Tatum, Marie LaVerne, Ross Hart, Bullman Downs, Billy Red Lyons (son), Andrew Anderson and Steve Pardee.

We close out Induction Weekend with the banquet. This will be at Ashby Center located behind the old Denim and Diamonds building. This is where the induction class will officially be honored. They will have a dinner and people's induction speeches will be read at this great event. If you would like Banquet tickets, you can go get them at the PWHF Museum or their website.

This is one of my favorite annual events in Wichita Falls. I want it to get bigger and better each and every year. I would say at the very least, you show go to Wrestling Under the Stars III and check out the tradeshow. If you have a busy next weekend, be sure you stop by at some point to check out the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame in Big Blue.