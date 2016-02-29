Wichita County Voters Guide for Super Tuesday 2016

Tuesday, March 1st is Super Tuesday. If you didn't vote early, Tuesday is your last chance to decide who you'll support in either the Republican or Democratic primary.

Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont and Virginia will hold contests for both the Republican and Democrat Parties. Republicans in Alaska and Democrats in Colorado will hold their caucuses. Democrats in American Samoa will caucus as well.

The League of Women Voters Guide gives you info on where to vote, who's running for what position and more. And, you can take the voter's guide into the voting booth with you.

Click here to download and print the March 2016 Primary Voters Guide for Wichita County and State of Texas candidates.

For the guide to Presidential candidates, click here.

Pct. 101 - Allendale Baptist Church, 4650 Allendale Rd.

Pcts. 102, 110 - Ben Franklin Elementary, 2112 Speedway

Pct. 103 - Fowler Elementary, 5100 Ridgecrest Drive

Pcts: 104, 111 - MSU Hardin Admin. Bldg., 3400 Taft Blvd.

Pcts: 105, 112 - First Christian Church, 3701 Taft Blvd.

Pct. 106 - Kamay VFD, 8537 SH 258 W, Kamay

Pcts. 108, 113, 114 - TX Hwy. Dept., 1601 Southwest Pkwy.

Pcts. 107, 109, 115, 116, 117 - Fain Elementary, 1562 Norman

Pct. 201 - John Tower Elementary, 209 Reilly

Pcts. 202, 208 - City View ISD Conference, 1121 Crescent

Pct. 203 - Haynes Northwest Academy, 1705 Katherine

Pcts. 204, 209, 210, 211 - Cameron Gardens VFD, 153 FM 1740

Pcts. 205, 206 - Commissioner 2 Bldg., 102 W. College, Burkburnett

Pct. 207 - Hirschi High School, 3016 Borton

Pcts. 301, 304, 318 - Southern Hills Elementary, 3920 Armory

Pcts. 302, 308, 316, 319 - WFISD Education Center, 1104 Broad

Pct. 303 - Washington/Jackson, 1200 Harding

Pcts. 305, 314, 315 - Region IX Education Center, 301 Loop 11

Pcts. 306, 312, 313 - Kate Burgess Elementary, 306 Maurine

Pcts. 307, 317 - City View High School, 1600 City View Dr.

Pct. 309 - First Baptist Family Center, 220 W Park, Iowa Park

Pct. 310 - Bradford Elementary, Iowa Park

Pct. 311 - Martin Luther King Center, 1100 Smith

Pcts. 401, 402 - First Assembly of God, 3101 McNiel

Pcts. 403, 411 - Ben Milam Elementary, 3201 Boren

Pcts. 404, 408, 409 - Life Tabernacle, 4350 Seymour Hwy.

Pcts. 406, 410 - Jefferson Elementary, 4628 Mistletoe

Pcts. 405, 407 - Crockett Elementary, 3015 Ave. I

Pct. 412 - Cowboy Church, 2635 Haws Rd., Iowa Park

Pcts. 413, 414 - First United Methodist, 1107 Bailey, Electra