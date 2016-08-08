In efforts to control the spread of the Zika virus, Texas officials authorized Medicaid to cover prescription mosquito repellent for women according to the Texas Tribune .

The Zika virus has been linked in pregnant woman to microcephaly, which can cause babies to be born with abnormal size brains and skulls. Therefore, beginning on Tuesday, August 9, Medicaid is only providing the repellent for pregnant women and women between the ages of 10 and 45.

The repellent must be doctor-prescribed and received through a pharmacy. Eligible women can receive two cans per month until Oct. 31.

With new cases developing recently in the United States, allowing Medicaid to cover prescription mosquito repellent is Texas' way of attempting to control the spread of the virus. There is currently no prevention or treatment of the virus.