Mosquitoes in Wichita Falls Test Positive for West Nile Virus

The Texas Department of State Health Services laboratory has confirmed that a pool of mosquitoes from Wichita Falls has tested positive for West Nile Virus. The mosquitoes were collected from traps placed in the city as part of the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District’s routine mosquito surveillance program.

West Nile Virus can be transmitted to humans by mosquitoes. However, anyone can reduce their risk of being infected by following these precautions:

Stay indoors when mosquitoes are most active. Dusk and dawn are the times of day when the insects are most prevalent and likely to bite.

Wear DEET insect repellent. Always wear repellant when outdoors and choose products that contain DEET. Please follow instructions on product label.

Dress in long sleeves and pants when outside. For extra protection, you may want to spray thin clothing with repellent.

Dump and drain standing water.

The Health District’s Environmental Health Division will continue its integrated pest management program for mosquito control. This includes continuing to test mosquitoes for West Nile Virus and other mosquito-borne diseases, treating standing water, eliminating breeding areas and spraying for adult mosquitoes when weather conditions are favorable.

To request spraying for mosquitoes please contact the Health District’s Vector Control unit at 761-7890. For more information about the Health District’s mosquito abatement program please call 761-6808 or 761-7822.

For questions about West Nile Virus disease please call 761-7697 or visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website . Updates about West Nile Virus can also be followed on the Health District’s Facebook page .