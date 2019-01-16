Texas Named the Number One State for Female Entrepreneurs

Ladies wanting to start a business should move to Texas according to this new survey.

Texas jumped from eight last year, to number one this year for female entrepreneurs. Many things helped Texas get this number one spot. Lack of corporate and income taxes, healthy business and economic environment, good living standards, women's health care and a "high rate" of startup growth.

Dallas Women Entrepreneurs founder Petya Edwards, says these statistics are nothing new. "There are so many opportunities now that women have to focus on finding the right ones," she said . Texas sounds like the perfect place to get started. More than 11 million businesses in the U.S. are owned by women.

In Texas, women-owned firms with employees account for about 20 percent of the state total. Which is the fourth highest in the country. Sounds like if you have a plan for a business, no better place to be than right here in Texas.