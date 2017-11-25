Texas Woman Now Selling Infamous ‘F— Trump’ Sticker

The Texas woman who went viral with her anti-Trump sticker is now helping to sell the controversial sticker.

Karen Fonseca and her children are using her unintended fame to help sell the vehicle stickers that state, 'F--- Trump and F--- You For Voting For Him'. According to Fonseca, she blames Sheriff Troy Nehls for bringing her and her sticker to national attention,

I never chose to be in the news at all. Until Troy Nehls made it public on his personal Facebook page.

The sticker, which was designed by the group Fort Bend County Democrats, hadn't been selling for several months leading up to Sheriff Nehls' picture. Since the picture went viral, the group sold 120 stickers in three days. According to KHOU , the group will be using the proceeds from the sticker sales for a voter registration drive aimed at getting elderly voters to the polls.

Ali Hasanali, who works with Democrats in the area, noted that not only are stickers currently on back order, but Fonseca has become a symbol to members of the party in the area,

It's turned into this bigger thing, everything is back ordered. We can't print enough, even if they want to buy now there's going to be a delay because we have to print a lot more up. My hats off to Karen for being forthcoming and not being pressured or intimidated. She's a rallying cry for anyone who cares about individual liberties.

Fonseca has also announced plans to sell the additional stickers seen on her truck, the one targeted at Sheriff Nehls.