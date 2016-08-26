You may never text and drive again after watching this.

We all know that you put your life -- and the lives of others -- on the line when you text behind the wheel, but it's a whole other matter to see what the impact can be.

That's where this clip comes in. A bunch of young adults talk about how they use their phones while driving and it's all smiles until they meet Jacy, who shares her horrifying experience with a distracted driver that resulted in partial paralysis and the death of her parents. Oh, and did we mention that crash happened when they were coming home from her college graduation?