Emotional Texting and Driving PSA May Stop You From Making a Deadly Mistake
You may never text and drive again after watching this.
We all know that you put your life -- and the lives of others -- on the line when you text behind the wheel, but it's a whole other matter to see what the impact can be.
That's where this clip comes in. A bunch of young adults talk about how they use their phones while driving and it's all smiles until they meet Jacy, who shares her horrifying experience with a distracted driver that resulted in partial paralysis and the death of her parents. Oh, and did we mention that crash happened when they were coming home from her college graduation?
Her story is a sobering lesson in why no one should ever text and drive and how hearing from someone who's lived through what it can do is a whole heck of a better wake-up call than just being casually reminded that you shouldn't do it.