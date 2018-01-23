What was the Most Popular Series on Netflix in Texas for 2017?
Which Netflix show most peaked the interest of Texans last year?
Like 2016, High Speed Internet used Google trends to identify the Netflix shows that users in each state were most interested in. Compared to their findings from last year, Arizona is the only state to have the same top show. However, there was a liberty taken in the result of several states where the top show is technically a Netflix show, but isn't available on Netflix in the United States. 'Star Trek: Discovery' is technically a CBS streaming series in America, but is being counted as a Netflix series by High Speed Internet.
|2016
|2017
|Alabama
|Bloodline
|Gilmore Girls
|Alaska
|Orange is the New Black
|Star Trek: Discovery
|Arizona
|Orange is the New Black
|Orange is the New Black
|Arkansas
|Scandal
|Orange is the New Black
|California
|Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
|Ingobernable
|Colorado
|House of Cards
|Star Trek: Discovery
|Connecticut
|Bloodline
|Marvel's The Defenders
|Delaware
|Shameless
|Big Mouth
|D.C.
|Scandal
|3%
|Florida
|Bloodline
|Orange is the New Black
|Georgia
|Scandal
|Orange is the New Black
|Hawaii
|Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
|Black Mirror
|Idaho
|Stranger Things
|Travelers
|Illinois
|Making a Murderer
|American Vandal
|Indiana
|Parks and Recreation
|Orange is the New Black
|Iowa
|Scandal
|Mindhunter
|Kansas
|Jane the Virgin
|American Vandal
|Kentucky
|The Walking Dead
|Orange is the New Black
|Louisiana
|Scandal
|Orange is the New Black
|Maine
|Nurse Jackie
|Marvel's The Defenders
|Maryland
|Scandal
|The Keepers
|Massachusetts
|Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
|American Vandal
|Michigan
|Orange is the New Black
|Confession Tapes
|Minnesota
|Making a Murderer
|American Vandal
|Mississippi
|Scandal
|Orange is the New Black
|Missouri
|Scandal
|OZARK
|Montana
|Peaky Blinders
|Orange is the New Black
|Nebraska
|Orange is the New Black
|Friends from College
|Nevada
|Narcos
|Riverdale
|New Hampshire
|Bloodline
|Friends from College
|New Jersey
|Narcos
|Orange is the New Black
|New Mexico
|Orange is the New Black
|Riverdale
|New York
|Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
|Orange is the New Black
|North Carolina
|Scandal
|Orange is the New Black
|North Dakota
|Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
|A Series of Unfortunate Events
|Ohio
|Scandal
|Orange is the New Black
|Oklahoma
|Orange is the New Black
|Mindhunter
|Oregon
|Portlandia
|Star Trek: Discovery
|Pennsylvania
|Shameless
|The OA
|Rhode Island
|Peaky Blinders
|G.L.O.W.
|South Carolina
|Bloodline
|Orange is the New Black
|South Dakota
|Making a Murderer
|Fuller House
|Tennessee
|Gilmore Girls
|3%
|Texas
|Narcos
|Ingobernable
|Utah
|Gilmore Girls
|Stranger Things
|Vermont
|New Girl
|Dear White People
|Virginia
|House of Cards
|Narcos
|Washington
|Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
|Friends from College
|West Virginia
|American Horror Story
|Orange is the New Black
|Wisconsin
|Fuller House
|American Vandal
|Wyoming
|iZombie
|Gilmore Girls
What was your favorite Netflix show from last year? Let us know in the comments below!