What was the Most Popular Series on Netflix in Texas for 2017?

Netflix

Which Netflix show most peaked the interest of Texans last year?

Like 2016, High Speed Internet used Google trends to identify the Netflix shows that users in each state were most interested in. Compared to their findings from last year, Arizona is the only state to have the same top show. However, there was a liberty taken in the result of several states where the top show is technically a Netflix show, but isn't available on Netflix in the United States. 'Star Trek: Discovery' is technically a CBS streaming series in America, but is being counted as a Netflix series by High Speed Internet.

2016 2017
Alabama Bloodline Gilmore Girls
Alaska Orange is the New Black Star Trek: Discovery
Arizona Orange is the New Black Orange is the New Black
Arkansas Scandal Orange is the New Black
California Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Ingobernable
Colorado House of Cards Star Trek: Discovery
Connecticut Bloodline Marvel's The Defenders
Delaware Shameless Big Mouth
D.C. Scandal 3%
Florida Bloodline Orange is the New Black
Georgia Scandal Orange is the New Black
Hawaii Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Black Mirror
Idaho Stranger Things Travelers
Illinois Making a Murderer American Vandal
Indiana Parks and Recreation Orange is the New Black
Iowa Scandal Mindhunter
Kansas Jane the Virgin American Vandal
Kentucky The Walking Dead Orange is the New Black
Louisiana Scandal Orange is the New Black
Maine Nurse Jackie Marvel's The Defenders
Maryland Scandal The Keepers
Massachusetts Crazy Ex-Girlfriend American Vandal
Michigan Orange is the New Black Confession Tapes
Minnesota Making a Murderer American Vandal
Mississippi Scandal Orange is the New Black
Missouri Scandal OZARK
Montana Peaky Blinders Orange is the New Black
Nebraska Orange is the New Black Friends from College
Nevada Narcos Riverdale
New Hampshire Bloodline Friends from College
New Jersey Narcos Orange is the New Black
New Mexico Orange is the New Black Riverdale
New York Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Orange is the New Black
North Carolina Scandal Orange is the New Black
North Dakota Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt A Series of Unfortunate Events
Ohio Scandal Orange is the New Black
Oklahoma Orange is the New Black Mindhunter
Oregon Portlandia Star Trek: Discovery
Pennsylvania Shameless The OA
Rhode Island Peaky Blinders G.L.O.W.
South Carolina Bloodline Orange is the New Black
South Dakota Making a Murderer Fuller House
Tennessee Gilmore Girls 3%
Texas Narcos Ingobernable
Utah Gilmore Girls Stranger Things
Vermont New Girl Dear White People
Virginia House of Cards Narcos
Washington Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Friends from College
West Virginia American Horror Story Orange is the New Black
Wisconsin Fuller House American Vandal
Wyoming iZombie Gilmore Girls

What was your favorite Netflix show from last year? Let us know in the comments below!

92.9 NIN Source: What was the Most Popular Series on Netflix in Texas for 2017?
Filed Under: netflix
Categories: Television, Texas News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top