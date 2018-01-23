What was the Most Popular Series on Netflix in Texas for 2017?

Which Netflix show most peaked the interest of Texans last year?

Like 2016, High Speed Internet used Google trends to identify the Netflix shows that users in each state were most interested in. Compared to their findings from last year, Arizona is the only state to have the same top show. However, there was a liberty taken in the result of several states where the top show is technically a Netflix show, but isn't available on Netflix in the United States. 'Star Trek: Discovery' is technically a CBS streaming series in America, but is being counted as a Netflix series by High Speed Internet.

2016 2017 Alabama Bloodline Gilmore Girls Alaska Orange is the New Black Star Trek: Discovery Arizona Orange is the New Black Orange is the New Black Arkansas Scandal Orange is the New Black California Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Ingobernable Colorado House of Cards Star Trek: Discovery Connecticut Bloodline Marvel's The Defenders Delaware Shameless Big Mouth D.C. Scandal 3% Florida Bloodline Orange is the New Black Georgia Scandal Orange is the New Black Hawaii Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Black Mirror Idaho Stranger Things Travelers Illinois Making a Murderer American Vandal Indiana Parks and Recreation Orange is the New Black Iowa Scandal Mindhunter Kansas Jane the Virgin American Vandal Kentucky The Walking Dead Orange is the New Black Louisiana Scandal Orange is the New Black Maine Nurse Jackie Marvel's The Defenders Maryland Scandal The Keepers Massachusetts Crazy Ex-Girlfriend American Vandal Michigan Orange is the New Black Confession Tapes Minnesota Making a Murderer American Vandal Mississippi Scandal Orange is the New Black Missouri Scandal OZARK Montana Peaky Blinders Orange is the New Black Nebraska Orange is the New Black Friends from College Nevada Narcos Riverdale New Hampshire Bloodline Friends from College New Jersey Narcos Orange is the New Black New Mexico Orange is the New Black Riverdale New York Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Orange is the New Black North Carolina Scandal Orange is the New Black North Dakota Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt A Series of Unfortunate Events Ohio Scandal Orange is the New Black Oklahoma Orange is the New Black Mindhunter Oregon Portlandia Star Trek: Discovery Pennsylvania Shameless The OA Rhode Island Peaky Blinders G.L.O.W. South Carolina Bloodline Orange is the New Black South Dakota Making a Murderer Fuller House Tennessee Gilmore Girls 3% Texas Narcos Ingobernable Utah Gilmore Girls Stranger Things Vermont New Girl Dear White People Virginia House of Cards Narcos Washington Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Friends from College West Virginia American Horror Story Orange is the New Black Wisconsin Fuller House American Vandal Wyoming iZombie Gilmore Girls

What was your favorite Netflix show from last year? Let us know in the comments below!