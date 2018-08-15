Wichita County Polling Locations Announced for November General Elections
In the past, you’re voting location depended upon what voting precinct you were in. Often times, Wichita Falls ISD school buildings would serve as voting locations. But, citing security concerns, the WFISD decided to no longer offer those facilities for use.
The Wichita Falls City Council has chosen sites from a list of polling locations for the November general election. One positive for the voter is that you can vote at any of the chosen polling locations rather than being restricted on one within your usual voting precinct. Wichita County Commissioners made the move to choose new polling locations following the WFISD announcement last year.
Polling locations for the November general election are as follows:
- Allendale Baptist Church--4650 Allendale Rd, Wichita Falls
- Cameron Gardens VFD--153 FM 1740 Wichita Falls
- Commissioner Pct. 2 Building--102 W College Burkburnett
- Faith Baptist Church--411 S Wall, Iowa Park
- Faith Baptist--3001 Southwest Pkwy, Wichita Falls
- Faith Lodge #1158--3503 Kemp Blvd, Wichita Falls
- First Assembly of God--3101 McNiel Wichita Falls
- First Baptist Church at Sheppard--2101 Puckett Rd, Wichita Falls
- First Baptist Family Center--300 W Park Iowa Park
- First Christian Church--3701 Taft Blvd Wichita Falls
- First United Methodist Church--1107 Bailey, Electra
- Floral Heights United Methodist Church--214 10th St. Wichita Falls
- Haws RD Community Church--2635 Haws Rd, Iowa Park
- Jefferson Baptist Church--401 Jefferson St., Wichita Falls
- Kamay VFD--S.H. 258 West, Kamay
- Kemp Sunnyside Center--405 Walnut, Wichita Falls
- Legacy Church of God, 1420 Loop 11 Wichita Falls
- Life Tabernacle Church--4350 Seymour Highway, Wichita Falls
- Martin Luther King Center 1100 Smith Wichita Falls
- New Harvest Church--1401 Red Fox Rd, Wichita Falls
- New Hope Presbyterian--2201 Speedway Ave, Wichita Falls
- Region IX Education Center--301 Loop 11 Wichita Falls
- Tenth & Broad Church of Christ--1319 10th St, Wichita Falls
- Texas Highway Dept.--1601 Southwest Parkway, Wichita Falls
- Wesley United Methodist--1526 Weeks Wichita Falls
- Western Hills Baptist--5107 Ridgecrest Wichita Falls