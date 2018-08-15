Wichita County Polling Locations Announced for November General Elections

In the past, you’re voting location depended upon what voting precinct you were in. Often times, Wichita Falls ISD school buildings would serve as voting locations. But, citing security concerns, the WFISD decided to no longer offer those facilities for use.

The Wichita Falls City Council has chosen sites from a list of polling locations for the November general election. One positive for the voter is that you can vote at any of the chosen polling locations rather than being restricted on one within your usual voting precinct. Wichita County Commissioners made the move to choose new polling locations following the WFISD announcement last year.

Polling locations for the November general election are as follows: