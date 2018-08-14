Wichita Falls Was the First City in Texas to Have These Three Important Things

It looks like Wichita Falls was lucky enough to be the first in Texas to get a lot of important stuff.

Looking at the history of Wichita Falls is actually pretty interesting. At one point, we were quite special here in Texas. Sure, we're still special in some aspects, but back in the day, Wichita Falls had some amazing things that no other city in the entire state of Texas had at the time.

All of the information below is from the City of Wichita Falls . They have a lot more on their website, which is pretty cool if you love learning about the history of Wichita Falls.