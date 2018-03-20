Wichita Falls Has A New Millionaire Thanks to Powerball Drawing

It was a big jackpot on Saturday and someone walked away with a lot of dough.

A lot of people were probably buying Powerball tickets this past Saturday. The jackpot was at 455 million dollars, after taxes that is still going to be a lot of cash. Remember, if you don't have the numbers for the big jackpot, still check those tickets. The Texas Lottery has millions of a dollars of unclaimed winnings every year.

Now someone in Wichita Falls did not win the 455 million. However, they won the match five jackpot. Which gives you one million bucks. Since this person also purchased the power play option, it doubled their winnings to two million dollars.

As of right now, we do not know who won this money. All we know is that the ticket was sold at the 7-11 on Central Freeway. That store will also receive a cash prize for selling a winning ticket. Congratulations to whoever won, don't spend it all in one place.