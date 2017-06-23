Wichita Falls Police Seize THC Wax and Cash During Stop on US-287

Another week, another bust on 287.

Around 2:35 yesterday afternoon, a WFPD K-9 Unit stopped a white Hyundai Sonata for speeding in the 3100 block of US-287.

While conducting the stop, officers detected the odor of marijuana. The driver of the vehicle, 39-year-old Tinh Lap Ho of California, gave his consent for officers to search the vehicle.

Upon searching the vehicle, officers discovered approximately 802 grams of THC wax and cash.

Ho and the vehicle’s passenger, 39-year-old Scott Hong Plant, were placed under arrest and transported to the Wichita County Jail where they were charged with Manufacture or Delivery of Substance in PG2 >= 400 grams.