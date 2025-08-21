North Texas Forecast: Brief Cooldown Brings Much-Needed Relief
It appears some much-needed relief from this brutal summer heat is on the way for North Texas. Cooler weather can’t get here fast enough for me.
Here’s the thing – I used to love summer. It was always my favorite time of year. And while I still love summer activities like going to the lake and all of the Fourth of July celebrations, I can’t handle the heat the way I used to, thanks to the blood pressure medications I’ve been taking for the last few years (and it probably has something to do with my age as well).
Anymore, I tend to prefer fall. Spring is awesome as well, but I’m a big football fan and so look forward to watching games all weekend long. And of course, the weather is beautiful.
North Texas Forecast: A ‘Fake Fall’ Ahead
According to the National Weather Service (NWS) Norman X page, what I like to call a “fake fall” is headed for North Texas and Southern Oklahoma next week.
Now, this is a “fake fall” we’re talking about. Folks from our neck of the woods know exactly what that means. It’s going to tease us when a stretch of nice, cooler weather comes before it gets hotter than Satan’s breath out there again.
But hey – I'll take every bit of cooler weather I can get.
