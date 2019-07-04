10 Must-See Exhibits at the Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame

The next time you're in downtown Wichita Falls, these are the exhibits you really need to check out.

Visiting my in-laws last month, I was finally able to check out the Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame, and it did not disappoint. The only brick and mortar pro wrestling Hall of Fame in the country, you can get up close and personal with the history of pro wrestling.

Taken on a tour by Brett, the nephew of Jake 'The Snake' Roberts and the grandson of Grizzly Smith, we got a chance to get some great background information on exhibits you definitely need to check out on your next run through the Hall of Fame. The PWHF is full of exhibits worth checking out, like their new wing honoring wrestlers who served in the military, but these are the ones you need to make sure you take the time to see.