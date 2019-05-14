Wichita Falls Getting Ready for Induction Weekend at the Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame

If you like wrestling, this is the weekend for you in Wichita Falls.

I always tell you guys you need to check out the Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame in downtown Wichita Falls. Located right next to Big Blue is home to some amazing wrestling history. I don't care what era of wrestling interests you the most, they have something in there for you.

This coming weekend is the big annual induction weekend for the Hall of Fame. They have a lot going on and you can be a part of the action. It all kicks off on Thursday night with the showing of 'The Masked Saint'. The author of the book that the movie is based on will be in attendance for Q&A as well. That will be kicking off at 6 pm at the Hall of Fame.

Then on Friday, we will get some actual wrestling in downtown Wichita Falls. Wrestling Under the Stars IV will be going down with indie wrestlers taking over on 8th and Ohio. If rain is a factor on Friday, the show will be moved indoors. You can keep up with updates on the Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame Facebook page .

Finally on Saturday is probably the busiest day. A trade show will be happening in the lobby of Big Blue. Here you can score some cool wrestling and sports memorabilia. I got some pretty cool wrestling art a few years ago. This part is open to the public and free of charge. They will have a meet and greet available as well for $60 to see some of the iconic wrestlers throughout the years.

The final event is an induction banquet where we honor this year's induction class with a ceremony and dinner. A few select tickets are available for this for $75 if you wanted to be a part of this. I would say Wrestling Under the Stars IV and the trade show are must do events for any wrestling fans in our area. Also, be sure you take a tour of the Hall of Fame if you haven't done so already.