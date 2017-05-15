Get Ready for a Weekend of Wrestling Action in Downtown Wichita Falls

It is a big weekend for the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame in downtown Wichita Falls and you can be apart of the fun.

This weekend is probably the biggest weekend for the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame. This is Induction Weekend, when all the legends get their rightful spot in the museum in Wichita Falls. This year a lot of big names are making it in. Shawn Michaels, Mick Foley, Tatsumi Fujinami and Luther Lindsay - those are just a few of the wrestlers going in this year.

How can you be a part of this? Starting this Thursday (May 18) in the Big Blue Lobby, Road Stories-Comedy Show. Local comedians will be performing and The Grappler Len Denton. This is an eighteen and up show. Tickets are only $5.

Friday, the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame is having tours all day. Then at night, Wrestling Under the Stars 2. Gates open up at 6, Bell time is at 7. Five different events will be going down that night at the intersection of Eighth and Ohio. Right near the Farmer's Market. Tickets are just seven bucks for this and it will a great show for your Friday night entertainment.

Saturday the fun continues with a Trade show and Fanfest. Memorabilia and merchandise will be for sale. That kicks off at 10 and goes until 4. Fanfest and tradeshow is a free event. From 1-3, Meet and Greet with former wrestling legends and Hall of Famers. You do have to pay for a Meet and Greet ticket, it gets you an autograph and a photo with the wrestler. Those are $60 and are available at the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame now.

We finally conclude the weekend with the 16th Annual Induction Banquet at 7pm at the Warehouse at 1401 Lamar Street. This is a BBQ Rib Dinner. Videos, induction speeches and a lot of good times will be had. Tickets for this are seventy dollars and a few seats still remain.

If you're a wrestling fan, this is a must do this weekend. It's happening right here in Wichita Falls, so don't miss out on the fun. For more info contact The Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame at 940-264-8123 during business hours.