Mick Foley Coming to Wichita Falls for His Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame Induction

Cancel your plans for this day and witness history.

Back in December, we learned who was going to be inducted into the latest class at the Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame. One of the big names of the class was Superstar Mick Foley, who just announced on Facebook he was going to be coming into Wichita Falls for the event. He has been to the Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame when it was in New York. This will be the first time he comes to the new location in Wichita Falls.

It will be an exciting weekend of events.

Thursday, May 18th

Comedy Show

School Tours

Site seeing

PWHF Museum Open for Tours

Friday, May 19th

Wrestling Under the Stars II (with Indy's rising stars) at 8th & Ohio TICKETS

(with Indy's rising stars) at 8th & Ohio TICKETS PWHF Museum Tours

Saturday, May 20th

PWHF Museum Tours

PWHF Trade Show - Admission Free

Meet & Greet - TICKETS $60 each (Only 100 tickets are sold for this fundraising event) ALL EVENTS HELD at the BIG BLUE EVENTS LOBBY - adjacent to PWHF MUSEUM

- TICKETS $60 each (Only 100 tickets are sold for this fundraising event) ALL EVENTS HELD at the BIG BLUE EVENTS LOBBY - adjacent to PWHF MUSEUM Induction Banquet - TICKETS $70 per person (Location - The Warehouse on Lamar, 7 blocks from Big Blue)

For the full list of everyone attending, check out the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame website.