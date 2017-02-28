Mick Foley Coming to Wichita Falls for His Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame Induction
Cancel your plans for this day and witness history.
Back in December, we learned who was going to be inducted into the latest class at the Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame. One of the big names of the class was Superstar Mick Foley, who just announced on Facebook he was going to be coming into Wichita Falls for the event. He has been to the Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame when it was in New York. This will be the first time he comes to the new location in Wichita Falls.
It will be an exciting weekend of events.
Thursday, May 18th
- Comedy Show
- School Tours
- Site seeing
- PWHF Museum Open for Tours
Friday, May 19th
- Wrestling Under the Stars II(with Indy's rising stars) at 8th & Ohio TICKETS
- PWHF Museum Tours
Saturday, May 20th
- PWHF Museum Tours
- PWHF Trade Show - Admission Free
- Meet & Greet - TICKETS $60 each (Only 100 tickets are sold for this fundraising event) ALL EVENTS HELD at the BIG BLUE EVENTS LOBBY - adjacent to PWHF MUSEUM
- Induction Banquet - TICKETS $70 per person (Location - The Warehouse on Lamar, 7 blocks from Big Blue)
For the full list of everyone attending, check out the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame website.
BONUS: Our Private Tour of the Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame