Mick Foley Coming Back to Wichita Falls for the 20th Anniversary of His Book

Mick Foley is going on tour and one of his stops is right here in Wichita Falls.

If you remember the attitude era of wrestling and when we were still calling it the WWF, you know the legend known as Mick Foley. Whether it was Mankind, The Hardcore Legend, Cactus Jack, Dude Love or many of the other names he went by. Mick Foley was a big part of what made the WWF so great in the 90s and early 2000s.

Many of us all remember the infamous cage match with The Undertaker, where we thought Mick died after The Undertaker pushed him off the top of the cage. Crazy stories like that and Mick's career can be found in his autobiography 'Have a Nice Day'. Which is celebrating its twentieth anniversary this year.

To mark the occasion, Mick is going across the country to celebrate the anniversary. He will discuss stories from the book during this tour. Plus a Q/A session will be afterward in case you ever wanted to ask him anything about his wrestling career. Meet and greets will be available as well.

Mick will be in Wichita Falls at The Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame in downtown Wichita Falls. The Have a Nice Day tour will be happening on October 15th from 7 PM - 10 PM in Wichita Falls. If you want to go or want more info it is available on The Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame Facebook page.