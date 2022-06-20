11-Year-Old Texas Girl Is a Millionaire Thanks to Her Special Lemonade Recipe

This is one business-savvy young lady right here.

11-year-old Mikaila Ulmer from Austin is making national news for her “Me & The Bees" lemonade. Well, that and the fact that she’s already a millionaire thanks to her business venture.

It all started back in 2009 after she had been stung by two bees in just one week, according to the New York Post. As you might expect, the painful bee stings left her terrified of bees.

But she turned her fear of bees into a positive and started researching bees. Once she learned just how beneficial bees are to the environment and that they could possibly become extinct in the future, she decided she needed to do something to help protect them.

So, she took her great-grandmother’s recipe from 1940 and gave it a bit of a twist. Instead of sweetening the lemonade with sugar or an artificial sweetener, she decided to use honey, which would help save the bees, benefit beekeepers, and just be healthier in general.

Last year, Mikaila took her idea to the hit TV show Shark Tank and walked away with $60,000 to start her business venture. And now her lemonade will be sold in 55 Whole Food Stores.

These days, Mikaila balances her time between entrepreneurship, school, and public speaking. Her mother, D'Andra Ulmer, told NBCBLK that she’s impressed with how she manages to still get her homework done:

I'm impressed with how she gets her homework done during her travels. She has a gift for public speaking but what makes me very proud is that she is not only a smart entrepreneur but she's a good person and she's kind to people. That's more important than business.

Here’s to continued success for Mikaila for many years to come.

