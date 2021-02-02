1/3 of Texans Say They Would Refuse COVID-19 Vaccine

Jeffrey Hamilton

A University of Houston study found that one-third of Texans will likely refuse to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The study determined that while 56% of Texans are leaning toward getting the vaccine, 22% say they will not be immunized, 10% probably won’t get the vaccine and 9% are still undecided, according to ABC 13.

66% of those who say they wouldn’t get the vaccine said they’re concerned about the side effects. 65% of those who don’t plan on getting the vaccine said it’s because the vaccine is too new, while 44% responded that they believe the risks of COVID-19 are exaggerated.

The findings suggest that we have a long way to go in gaining the public’s trust, which will slow efforts to achieve herd immunity. Health experts estimate 70% to 90% of the population must get the vaccine for herd immunity to be reached.

