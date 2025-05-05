Over the weekend, there was a wild police chase in Seguin, Texas, part of which was caught on video.

I’ve always been of the opinion that your best bet any time you’re dealing with the police is to cooperate fully. Don’t run your mouth at them, don’t lie to them, and don’t try to escape custody, because you’re only going to make things worse.

The youngster driving the black Dodge Challenger in the video below is going to learn that the hard way.

There aren’t many details available as of this posting, but KENS5 reports the 16-year-old driver was wanted as a fugitive in Guadalupe and Travis counties. He was spotted by deputies heading west on Interstate 10. The suspect ran when officials tried to stop him.

As you can see in the video, officials attempted to stop him using a spiked strip, but he cut through a field to avoid the spikes, spun out, and eventually regained control and continued to evade arrest. The suspect was eventually taken into custody by sheriff’s deputies.

It’s not clear what he was wanted for in the first place, but he can now add evading arrest charges to the list of offenses, meaning he’ll probably be spending quite a bit of time behind bars.

