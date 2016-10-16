20-Year-Old Wichita Falls Man Arrested and Charged with Aggravated Assault

Early Sunday, 20-year-old Tevin Beard was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault after allegedly firing a gun at another person.

According to the WFPD , officers were dispatched to the 3600 block of Kemp just after 11am in response to a call of shots fired and assault with a weapons. Officers at the scene were told that Beard had fired a shot at an unnamed victim, who was not injured, and left the area in a black Ford Mustang.

Beard was spotted going south on Taft and pulled over into the parking lot of French Quarter Apartments. Upon searching the vehicle, officers discovered a pistol and Beard admitting to firing it at the victim. Beard was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault and his vehicle was impounded.