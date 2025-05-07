The Wichita Falls Police Department has alerted the community to reports of a recent scam targeting citizens.

Scammers have been very busy here in the area over the last few months. The most recent scam is one that has been reported at least twice already this year.

According to the WFPD, scammers are “doing their homework” by learning the names of actual Wichita Falls police officers and commanders and posing as them. They will call potential victims and tell them they have a warrant for their arrest and demand payment via gift cards, bitcoin or “urgent Venmo transfers.”

First of all, no legitimate law enforcement agency will contact you by phone to tell you that you have a warrant for your arrest. They will simply show up at your home unannounced. Also, you can’t make bail using gift cards, bitcoin, or Venmo.

If this happens to you, hang up immediately and call the WFPD Front Desk at (940) 761-7792 to verify.

It’s important to spread the word about this recurring scam – especially to those who may be more apt to fall for it. Scammers are shameless and will stoop to new lows to rob people of their hard-earned money. Don’t let that person be you or someone you love.

