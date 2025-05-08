Consider yourselves warned – the Wichita Falls Police Department is advising drivers to buckle up or be prepared to pay up.

I’m far from perfect, but I insist that everyone in the vehicle wear their seat belt. I refuse to move an inch until everyone is buckled up. It’s the easiest thing you can do to protect yourself. Not to mention it’s the law.

Texas Seat Belt Law History

Texas was among 12 states that enacted seat belt laws in 1985, according to Pierce Skrabanek. At that time, only the passengers in the front seat were required to wear a seat belt in Texas.

In 2009, the law was modified to require all passengers to be buckled up. The law was modified in an effort to reduce injuries and fatalities, which is a major problem in the Lone Star State.

What Did the WFPD Say?

As part of a state-funded Zero Tolerance operation, officers will be out in force looking for seat belt violations from May 19 to June 1. The post on their Facebook page says that anyone who is not wearing their seat belt will be fined, without exception.

If you’re someone who doesn’t always wear their seat belt, now would be an excellent time to get in the habit. As I mentioned earlier, it’s an easy thing to do – and it just might save your life.

