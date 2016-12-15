Christmas has come a little early.

The good people at News Be Funny have given us all a tremendous gift with this video of the best news bloopers from 2016.

Relieve all the innuendos, all the animals, all the testy exchanges, all the laughing fits, all the weather snafus, all the bizarre interviews in this perfect compilation that shows as far as live TV has come, it still has a way to go. Until it gets there, though, we will continue to love watching the awkward screwups that occur to add a little levity to current events.

Somehow, we think 2017 will also bring more than its fair share of bloopers to delight us. We can't wait.