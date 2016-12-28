2016 may not have been everyone's favorite year, but in these closing days at least we have this to make us smile: funny goofs made by newscasters and TV personalities.

Gathering the year's best news bloopers is an annual tradition from the folks at News Be Funny , and this year we're more grateful than ever for a good laugh. (Seriously -- George Michael and Princess Leia in the very last week? Come on!) So say goodbye to 2016 with a good old-fashioned montage of the worst -- by that we mean the best, of course -- moments in local broadcasts, cable news anchors with potty-mouths, and animals molesting reporters. Go humanity!

And there's a bonus! Here's Part 2: